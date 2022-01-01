1991

WWE Battle Royal at the Albert Hall

October 2nd, 1991

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Twenty man over the top rope Battle Royal featuring: The Barbarian, Big Boss Man, Jim Duggan, Earthquake, Ric Flair, Hercules, Marty Jannetty, Brian Knobbs, The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal), Shawn Michaels, The Mountie, The British Bulldog, Roddy Piper, Paul Roma, Jerry Sags, Tito Santana, Typhoon, The Undertaker, and Kerry Von Erich Legion of Doom vs Power & Glory The British Bulldog vs The Barbarian Texas Tornado vs The Mountie The Undertaker vs "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Earthquake vs Big Boss Man Tito Santana vs Ric Flair The Nasty Boys vs The Rockers

Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
Jim DugganHimself
Richard FliehrHimself
Merced SolisTito Santana
Kerry Von ErichThe Texas Tornado
John TentaEarthquake

