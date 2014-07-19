WWE Battleground 2014

2014

Battleground (2014) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by WWE. It took place on July 20, 2014 at the Tampa Bay Times Forum in Tampa, Florida. It was the second event under the Battleground chronology, with the event having originated in 2013. Nine matches (including, for the first time ever, two pre-shows) took place at the event. There were two main events. The first main event saw Seth Rollins defeat Dean Ambrose by forfeit. Ambrose attacked Rollins during a backstage segment until Triple H demanded security to escort Ambrose out the building. Rollins would make his way to the ring and asked the referee for a victory via forfeit. After receiving the victory, Rollins would be attacked by Ambrose, who managed to evade security, including hiding himself in a car's boot and attacking Rollins yet again. The second main event saw John Cena defeat Roman Reigns, Kane and Randy Orton in a fatal 4 way to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.