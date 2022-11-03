WWE: Before They Were Superstars

Not Available

Get an inside look at the early lives and careers of some of the WWE's superstars with this fascinating program. The wrestlers talk about their childhood and the road to fame, with family members often adding their insights. Learn how these fighters toughed out the hard times and made it to the top. Included are Kurt Angle, Edge, Christian, Lita, the Hardy Boyz, William Regal, Spike Dudley, Mighty Molly, Bradshaw, Stacy Keibler and Billy Gunn.