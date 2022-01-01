WWE Bragging Rights 2009

Not Available

Bragging Rights (2009) was a PPV presented by THQ's WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2010. It took place on October 25, 2009 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was the first Bragging Rights event. A Bragging Rights trophy was awarded to the show that won the most matches. Matches included Raw's US Champion The Miz versus SmackDown's IC Champion John Morrison, SmackDown's team of Michelle, Beth and Natalya versus Raw's team of Melina, Kelly and Gail, and Raw's team of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Big Show, Cody Rhodes, Jack Swagger, Kofi Kingston and Mark Henry versus SmackDown's team of Jericho, Kane, R-Truth, Matt Hardy, Finlay, Tyson Kidd and David Hart Smith. The show also contained three world championship matches including the main event where Randy Orton defended against John Cena in an Anything Goes Iron Man match for the WWE Championship, and The Undertaker defended against CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and Batista in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship.