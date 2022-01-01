WWE Capital Carnage

Not Available

WWF Capital Carnage was a UK-only PPV event that took place on December 6, 1998 at the London Arena in London, England. The main event was a fatal four-way match between Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mankind, and Kane. The WWF Championship belt was defended by The Rock in a singles match with X-Pac. Ken Shamrock defended the Intercontinental Belt against Steve Blackman. Jim Ross suffered his second Bells palsy attack on-air during this event. He did not officially call matches again for the WWE until the main event of WrestleMania XV.