WWE Capitol Punishment 2011

Not Available

Capitol Punishment was a PPV which took place on June 19, 2011 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. In 2012, this pay-per-view was replaced by the returning WWE No Way Out, and in 2013 with WWE Payback. 4 title defenses rtook place, all in singles matches. This included John Cena defending against R-Truth for the WWE Championship, Randy Orton defending against Christian for the World Heavyweight Championship, Wade Barrett defending against Ezekiel Jackson for the Intercontinental Championship, and Kofi Kingston defending against Dolph Ziggler for the United States Championship. Other matches included Jack Swagger vs Evan Bourne, Mysterio vs CM Punk, Big Show vs Alberto Del Rio, and Alex Riley vs The Miz.