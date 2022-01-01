WWE Cyber Sunday 2006

Not Available

Cyber Sunday (2006) was the first annual Cyber Sunday PPV. It took place on November 5, 2006 at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio replacing Taboo Tuesday. This event had the unique feature of being interactive. Fans could vote for selective characteristics in the scheduled matches, including opponents, stipulations, match types, etc. The voting for the event started on October 16, 2006, and ended during the event. The main event was the "Champion of Champions" match, between WWE's three top champions. The three champions in the match were WWE Champion John Cena, World Heavyweight Champion King Booker, and ECW World Champion The Big Show. The fans could vote for who would defend their championship in this match. The predominant match on the card was D-Generation X versus Rated-RKO. The featured matches on the undercard were Jeff Hardy versus Carlito for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Lita versus Mickie James in a Diva Lumberjack match for the WWE Women's Championship.