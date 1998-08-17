WWE: D-Generation X

1998

Crotch-chopping, brash, obnoxious, naked, rule-breaking, icon, muscular, beautiful, blood-covered, pyro blasts, main events, obscenity-laced, declaring war, pissing everyone off, DX-rated home movies, legend killers, sweet chin music. Learn all about D-Generation X. Kids, put your parents to bed! They can't handle watching this! PARENTAL DISCRETION IS ADVISED, BUT COMPLETELY F'N IGNORED!!! Two Words... S*ck It! DX