WWE Diva Diaries 2007 appeared to be a TV Special in Japan, I assume it was shown on J-Sports their Japanese Sky Sports channel but I'm not sure. I actually love this DVD because it looks like it's becoming one of the most obscure Japanese releases in WWE history which someday can be worth a lot more than I paid for. Basically it's the best of the WWE Divas division recapping 2006-2007 as hosted by Todd Grisham (yup, that ESPN Sports Center anchor nowadays), of course be warned there are commercials around this special such as the Japanese subtitled WWE Royal Rumble 2008 PPV and the Don't Try This PSAs.