WWE Divas: Undressed

It doesnt get any better than this! A superstar studded extravaganza from The World in the heart of Times Square. This is what the networks thought was too hot for TV, but now youll see it all! Who will the coveted WWE Golden Thong Award? Then get a close, personal look at whats hidden in the Divas top drawers and under their clothes. Sometimes naughty but always nice! Youll agree in or out of the ring the Divas are at their best when theyre undressed! 1 hour of extras: Includes 5 bonus matches, Stacy Kiebler vs Torrie Wilson in a bikini contest, a tour of Trish Status place, a look behind the scenes at the WWE womens division, and a web link to exclusive Divas photos not seen anywhere else.