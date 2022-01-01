WWE Elimination Chamber 2011

Not Available

Elimination Chamber (2011) was PPV presented by the National Guard,[5] which took place on February 20, 2011 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. It was the second annual Elimination Chamber event. 2 Elimination Chamber matches took place. the first, for the World heavyweight Championship, featured defending champion Edge against Rey Mysterio, Kane, Drew McIntyre, Big Show, and Wade Barrett. The other was for a WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania XXVII, with CM Punk, John Cena, John Morrison, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and R-Truth competing. Jerry Lawler challenged The Miz for his WWE Championship in a singles match and The Corre challenged Santino and Vladimir Kozlov for the tag team Championships.