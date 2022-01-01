WWE Elimination Chamber 2012

Not Available

The Road to WrestleMania goes through one callous coliseum, the Elimination Chamber. Over the last decade, championships, careers & legacies have been at stake in the unpredictable environment, and this year will be no exception as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will try to survive the sadistic structure with their respective titles in tact. Elimination Chamber (2012) was a PPV that took place on February 19, 2012 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The pay-per-view was the third annual Elimination Chamber event. Apart from the two Elimination Chamber matches, John Cena fought Kane in an Ambulance match, Beth Phoenix defended the Divas Championship against Tamina, and Jack Swagger defended the US Championship against Justin Gabriel.