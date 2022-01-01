WWE Elimination Chamber 2014

Not Available

Elimination Chamber was an upcoming professional wrestling PPV event produced by WWE. The fifth annual Elimination Chamber event took place on February 23, 2014, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The main event was the Elimination Chamber match, in which Randy Orton defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against John Cena, Sheamus, Antonio Cesaro, Christian, and Daniel Bryan. The secondary main event was a 6-Man Tag team match between The Shield and the Wyatt Family. This match was considered the highlight of the PPV and received glowing reviews from several media sites. Also on the card was Alberto Del Rio vs Batista, AJ Lee defending the Divas Belt against Cameron, Titus O'Neil vs Darren Young, The New Age Outlaws defending the Tag Team Championships against The Usos, and Big E defending the Intercontinental Belt against Jack Swagger.