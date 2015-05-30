WWE Elimination Chamber 2015

2015

Elimination Chamber (also known as No Escape in Germany) is a professional wrestling pay-per-view event exclusively on WWE Network produced by WWE. It took place on May 31, 2015, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It's the sixth annual Elimination Chamber event, and the first to take place in May. This is the first Elimination Chamber event not to be broadcast on traditional pay-per-view outlets.