WWE Extreme Rules 2009

Extreme Rules (2009) was a PPV which took place on June 7, 2009 at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana and was presented by AT&T. It was the first event promoted under the Extreme Rules name, and initially noted by WWE to be a direct continuation of the One Night Stand chronology. It featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The main event was a Ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship, which saw Jeff Hardy challenge reigning champion Edge. There were also two other highly-publicized matches; the first was a steel cage match for the WWE Championship between the champion Randy Orton and Batista, as well as a submission match between The Big Show and John Cena. Featured matches on the undercard included a No Holds Barred match between Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, CM Punk versus Umaga in a Samoan Strap match and a Triple Threat Hardcore match for the ECW Championship.