WWE Extreme Rules 2010

Extreme Rules (2010) was a PPV presented by KFC, which took place on April 25, 2010 at the 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It was the second event promoted under the Extreme Rules name. There were eight matches scheduled on the event's card, all of which featured an 'extreme' stipulation, with no regular singles matches on the card. The main event was a Last Man Standing match between WWE Champion John Cena and Batista. The World Heavyweight Championship was defended by Jack Swagger against Randy Orton in an Extreme Rules match. Edge fought Jericho in a Steel Cage, Sheamus challenged Triple H to a street fight, CM Punk fought Rey Mysterio in a Hair Match, and a Gauntlet match took place for a shot at a Tag Team Title match.