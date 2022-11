Not Available

Extreme Rules was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by WWE. It took place on April 29, 2012 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It was the fourth event under the Extreme Rules chronology. Eight professional wrestling matches were scheduled on the event's card and one pre-show match was streamed on YouTube. It included Brock Lesnar's first WWE match since WrestleMania XX in 2004.