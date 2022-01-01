Not Available

WWE Extreme Rules 2012

After eight years away from WWE, Brock Lesnar has reemerged to bring the pain, but John Cena refuses to be intimidated. CM Punk returns home to defend the WWE Championship and his family against Chris Jericho. Daniel Bryan faces Sheamus in a 2-out of-3 Falls Match! It’s time to toss out the rulebook as WWE presents Extreme Rules! Extreme Rules (2012) took place on April 29, 2012 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It was the fourth event under the Extreme Rules chronology.

John CenaHimself
Brock LesnarHimself
Phillip Jack BrooksCM Punk
Christopher IrvineChris Jericho
Stephen FarrellySheamus
Bryan DanielsonDaniel Bryan

