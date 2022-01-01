WWE Extreme Rules 2012

Not Available

After eight years away from WWE, Brock Lesnar has reemerged to bring the pain, but John Cena refuses to be intimidated. CM Punk returns home to defend the WWE Championship and his family against Chris Jericho. Daniel Bryan faces Sheamus in a 2-out of-3 Falls Match! It’s time to toss out the rulebook as WWE presents Extreme Rules! Extreme Rules (2012) took place on April 29, 2012 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It was the fourth event under the Extreme Rules chronology.