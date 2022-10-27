WWE Extreme Rules 2013

Not Available

After a shocking ambush, WWE Champion John Cena finds himself, for the first time, staring into the merciless eyes of Ryback. With his health in question, can Cena avoid succumbing to a 10-count at the hands of one of WWE's most dominant Superstars? Triple H and "The Beast" Brock Lesnar bring their rage inside the cage for a deeply personal tiebreaker that can only serve to intensify their bitter rivalry. Plus, The Shield, Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Big Show, and the rest of the WWE Superstars step up to throw down in the one night where the only rules are Extreme Rules! All the action this year comes from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.