Extreme Rules (2016) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by WWE. It will take place on May 22, 2016, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was originally supposed to take place on May 1, 2016, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, however, it switched dates and venues with Payback. It will be the eighth event under the Extreme Rules chronology.