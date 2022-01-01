WWE Fastlane 2020

Not Available

Fastlane is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2021, and will broadcast from the WWE ThunderDome, hosted at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be the sixth event under the Fastlane chronology and the first since 2019. It will also be the first event to also stream via Peacock's WWE Network channel in the United States, and the last to be available on the standalone version of the WWE Network in the U.S., as beginning in April, U.S. subscribers will only be able to access the WWE Network via Peacock.