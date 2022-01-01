WWE Fatal 4-Way 2010

Not Available

Fatal 4-Way was a PPV which took place on June 20, 2010 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The concept of the show was based around three championship matches in the card that were contested as Fatal Four-Way matches. The WWE Championship was defended by John Cena against Randy Orton, Edge, and Sheamus. The World Heavyweight Championship was defended by Jack Swagger against CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, and the Big Show. Kofi Kingston defended the IC Belt against Drew McIntyre, The Miz defended the US Belt against R-Truth, and Evan Bourne fought Jericho in a singles match.