WWE Fully Loaded 1999

Fully Loaded (1999) was the second Fully Loaded professional wrestling PPV. It was presented by Starburst and took place on July 25, 1999 at the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York. The main event was a First Blood match for the WWF Championship. Stone Cold fought The Undertaker for the title. The match stipulated that if Undertaker won, Austin would never wrestle for the WWF Championship and if Austin won, the WWF Chairman Vince McMahon could never appear on WWF television. The undercard featured Triple H versus The Rock in a Strap match, Road Dogg and X-Pac versus Mr. Ass and Chyna for the D-Generation X name, Ken Shamrock versus Steve Blackman in an Iron Circle match, Big Show versus Kane, Al Snow versus Big Boss Man for the WWF Hardcore Belt, Mideon versus D'Lo Brown for the WWF European Belt, Hardy Boyz versus The Acolytes in a Handicap match for the WWF Tag Team Belts and Edge versus Jeff Jarrett for the WWF Intercontinental Belt.