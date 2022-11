Not Available

WWF Hall of Fame (1996) was the event which featured the introduction of the fourth class to the WWE Hall of Fame. The event was produced by the WWF on November 16, 1996 from the Marriott Marquis in New York City, New York. The event took place the same weekend as Survivor Series. Due to Vincent J. McMahon's passing in 1984, he was posthumously inducted by the McMahon family.