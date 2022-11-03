WWE Hardcore

Not Available

Welcome to the World of anything goes. Barbed wire-wrapped baseball bats, steel cages, tacks and tables & chairs are just some of the tools these artists of brutality use to take the sport to extremes the WWE and its fans have never seen before. These WWE Superstars have become legends through their sacrifices. If we said they didn't get hurt, we'd be lying. Like it hard? Then you'll friggin' love this, man! Including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Triple H, Hardcore Holly, Undertaker and many more. If you like it HARDCORE you'll love this release!