WWE: Hardy Boyz: Leap of Faith

2001

Hard-hitting, high fliers of the WWE, The the Hardy Boyz have changed the face of sports entertainment with their superior athleticism and awesome aerial assault. Bursting onto the scene in 1999, real-life brothers Matt and Jeff have captured the imaginations of wrestling fans around the globe. Featuring six complete matches, this documentary profile showcases the "Boyz" at the top of their game, sacrificing their bodies, and pushing the sport to the extreme.