WWE Hell In A Cell 2010

Hell in a Cell (2010) was a PPV that took place on October 3, 2010 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It was the second annual Hell in a Cell event. Like the 2009 event, the event featured the Hell in a Cell match. The main event featured Kane defending the World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match. Randy Orton also had to defend his title, the WWE Championship, in a Hell in a Cell against Sheamus. In a special stipulation match, Wade Barrett fought John Cena with the caveat that Cena would join the Nexus if he lost and The Nexus would disband if Barrett lost. Daniel Bryan defended the US Championship in a triple threat submissions count anywhere match against The Miz and John Morrison.