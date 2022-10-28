WWE Hell In A Cell 2012

Not Available

For WWE Champion CM Punk and the undefeated Ryback, the unforgiving structure will either spell doom for the most impressive title reign of this generation or mark the first blemish in the beast's path of destruction. Also, the most potent finishing move in WWE will be determined when two behemoths, Sheamus and Big Show, lock horns for the very first time with the World Heavyweight Championship at stake. Plus, WWE's resident odd couple wants to continue its improbable run with the Tag Team Titles. Standing in their way is the intelligent yet arrogant new alliance of Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow. Witness the defining moments that change the course of history at the Philips Arena for WWE Hell in a Cell!