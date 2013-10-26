WWE Hell in a Cell 2013

2013

Hell in a Cell (2013) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by WWE and sponsored by WWE 2K14. It took place on October 27, 2013 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. It was the fifth annual Hell in a Cell event. The main feud heading into Hell in a Cell was between Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton over the vacant WWE Championship. A second main event featured John Cena returning from injury much earlier than anticipated to face Alberto Del Rio for his World Heavyweight Championship. The third primary feud pits CM Punk against Paul Heyman and his wrestler clients, with CM Punk winning a match and forcing Paul Heyman to join Ryback in a handicap Hell in a Cell match against Punk.