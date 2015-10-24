WWE Hell in a Cell 2015

2015

Hell in a Cell (2015) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by WWE. It will take place on October 25, 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. It will be the seventh event under the Hell in a Cell chronology. This will be the first time since No Way Out in 2007 that the WWE will hold a PPV other than SummerSlam in Los Angeles.