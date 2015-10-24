2015

WWE Hell in a Cell 2015

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    October 24th, 2015

    Studio

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

    Hell in a Cell (2015) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by WWE. It will take place on October 25, 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. It will be the seventh event under the Hell in a Cell chronology. This will be the first time since No Way Out in 2007 that the WWE will hold a PPV other than SummerSlam in Los Angeles.

    Cast

    		Brock LesnarHimself
    		Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
    		Colby LopezSeth Rollins
    		Glenn Thomas JacobsKane
    		Leati Anoa'iRoman Regns
    		Windham RotundaBray Wyatt

    View Full Cast >

    Images