In 2003 and 2004, a group of the WWE's brightest stars and biggest personalities traveled to Iraq with Vince McMahon in order to entertain American servicemen and women, with memorable results. This action-packed patriotic program features Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Big Show, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sable, Dawn Marie, Undertaker, Hardcore Holly, Rey Mysterio, Mick Foley, and many others.