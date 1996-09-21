1996

WWE In Your House 10: Mind Games

  • Action
  • Drama

September 21st, 1996

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

In Your House 10: Mind Games took place on September 22, 1996 at the CoreStates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was the tenth pay-per-view of the In Your House series. The Main Event featured Shawn Michaels vs Mankind for the WWF Championship. Other matches include Undertaker vs. Goldust in a "Final Curtain" match, Mark Henry vs. Jerry Lawler, and a Tag Team Championship match between The Smoking Gunns and Owen Hart with The British Bulldog.

Cast

Mick FoleyMankind
Monty SoppBilly Gunn
David SmithThe British Bulldog
Owen HartHimself
Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
Dustin RunnelsGoldust

