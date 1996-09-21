WWE In Your House 10: Mind Games

In Your House 10: Mind Games took place on September 22, 1996 at the CoreStates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was the tenth pay-per-view of the In Your House series. The Main Event featured Shawn Michaels vs Mankind for the WWF Championship. Other matches include Undertaker vs. Goldust in a "Final Curtain" match, Mark Henry vs. Jerry Lawler, and a Tag Team Championship match between The Smoking Gunns and Owen Hart with The British Bulldog.
|Mick Foley
|Mankind
|Monty Sopp
|Billy Gunn
|David Smith
|The British Bulldog
|Owen Hart
|Himself
|Mark Calaway
|The Undertaker
|Dustin Runnels
|Goldust
