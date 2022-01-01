WWE In Your House 13: Final Four

Not Available

In Your House 13: Final Four was the thirteenth In Your House PPV. The event was presented by Western Union and took place on February 16, 1997 at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The main event was a Four Corners Elimination match for the vacant WWF Championship, including Bret Hart, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Vader. The main matches on the undercard were Owen Hart and The British Bulldog versus Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon and Rocky Maivia versus Hunter Hearst Helmsley for the WWF Intercontinental Championship.