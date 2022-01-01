WWE In Your House 14: Revenge of the Taker

Not Available

In Your House 14: Revenge of the 'Taker was the fourteenth In Your House PPV. The event took place on April 20, 1997 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Rochester, New York. The main event was a one-on-one match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart, with the winner earning a WWF Championship match at the following month's In Your House 15: A Cold Day in Hell pay-per-view. The undercard featured title matches including a WWF Championship match between The Undertaker and Mankind, a WWF Intercontinental Championship match between Rocky Maivia and Savio Vega and a WWF Tag Team Championship match between Owen Hart and The British Bulldog and The Legion of Doom