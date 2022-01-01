WWE In Your House 2: Lumberjacks

Not Available

In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). It was the second pay-per-view of the In Your House series. It took place on July 23, 1995 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Seven professional wrestling matches were featured on the pay-per-view. The main event that was shown on pay-per-view was a Lumberjack match for the WWF Championship contested between on-screen rivals Diesel and Sycho Sid. Diesel, who held the championship heading into the event. Two of the matches on the undercard were one-on-one matches: Shawn Michaels vs Jeff Jarrett for the Intercontinental Championship, and The Roadie vs the 1–2–3 Kid