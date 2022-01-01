WWE In Your House 3: Triple Header

Not Available

In Your House 3: Triple Header took place on September 24, 1995 at the Saginaw Civic Center in Saginaw, Michigan. Seven matches aired on the broadcast. In the main event, three championships were on the line: Diesel's WWF Championship, Shawn Michaels' WWF Intercontinental Championship, and Yokozuna and Owen Hart's WWF Tag Team Championship. If Diesel had been pinned, he would have lost the WWF Championship and if Michaels had been pinned he would have lost the Intercontinental Championship. The British Bulldog replaced Hart in the match, as Hart with his wife at the hospital, as she was giving birth to their second child.