WWE In Your House 8: Beware of Dog

In Your House 8: Beware of Dog was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), that originally took place on May 26, 1996 from the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina. Due to a severe thunderstorm, the power went out during the event, resulting in only two matches being shown on pay-per-view (PPV). The televised event was rescheduled as "Beware of Dog 2" and took place on May 28, 1996 at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The two matches televised from the May 26 event were shown again at the beginning of the rescheduled pay-per-view. To date, this is the only WWE pay-per-view event to ever be held in the state of South Carolina.