WWE Insurrextion 2000

Insurrextion (2000) took place on May 6, 2000 at the Earls Court in London, England. The main event was a Triple Threat that saw The Rock, Triple H, and Shane McMahon compete for the WWF Championship, Eddie Guerrero defended the European Championship against Chris Jericho, Edge & Christian defended the Tag Team Championships from The Hardy Boyz. Crash Holly defended his WWF Hardcore title against The British Bulldog (In the Bulldog's final PPV appearance), and 6 more matches filled out the under card.