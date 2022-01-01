WWE Insurrextion 2002

Not Available

Insurrextion (2002) took place on May 4, 2002 at the Wembley Arena in London, England, and was thePPV promoted under the RAW brand. It was also the last televised show to run under the WWF name. The main event was a singles match between Triple H and The Undertaker. Another headline macth featured Ric Flair as the Special Guest referee between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Big Show. The Undercard had Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Guerrero for the Intercontinental Championship, Spike Dudley vs. William Regal for the European Championship, Steven Richards vs. Booker T for the Hardcore Championship, X-Pac vs Bradshaw, and The Hardy Boyz vs Brock Lesnar and Shawn Stasiak.