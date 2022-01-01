Not Available

WWE Insurrextion 2003

Insurrextion (2003) took place on June 7, 2003 at the Telewest Arena in Newcastle, England. The Main event was a Street Fight between Triple H (with Ric Flair) and Kevin Nash (with Shawn Michaels). Scott Steiner fought Test in their ongoing feud over Stacy Keibler, Goldust fought Rico, RVD & Kane defended the Tag Team Championships against La Resistance, Jazz defended the Women's Title in a match against Trish Stratus, and The Dudley Boyz challenged Rodney Mack and Christopher Nowinski.

