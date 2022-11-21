WWE: John Cena - My Life

Not Available

Without a doubt, John Cena has been one of the hottest superstars in WWE over the last few years. He's won multiple world championships and been a main-event fixture at WrestleMania. But John Cena is also a pop-culture icon, releasing a bestselling CD, and appearing in movies, television, and commercials. With JOHN CENA: MY LIFE, fans get a unique behind-the-scenes look at Cena and his meteoric rise to the top, complete with interviews from family, friends, and WWE rivals, including Triple H, Edge, JBL, Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and more.