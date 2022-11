Not Available

Bone-crusher John Cena, one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest stars, is at his mouthy best in this uncensored, in-your-face highlights reel featuring his trademark battle raps and famous feuds with WWE titans Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker. Also included is footage of Cena's special freestyle for American soldiers stationed in Iraq. A segment on his rise to the top and Easter eggs are among the extras.