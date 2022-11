Not Available

He’s the Shaman of Sexy, the Friday Night Delight. John Morrison is one of WWE’s best and brightest rising stars, having held numerous tag team championships, first as part of MNM and then with The Miz. He’s also had great solo success, earning the ECW and Intercontinental championships. The DVD is packed with a revealing 1-hour documentary, as well as bonus matches, interviews, Dirt Sheet segment