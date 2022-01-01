WWE Judgment Day 2003

Not Available

Judgment Day (2003) was a PPV presented by Clearasil that took place on May 18, 2003, at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was the fifth annual WWE Judgment Day event and featured wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown! brands. The first match from the SmackDown! brand featured WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's title defense against The Big Show in a Stretcher match. The second match from the Raw brand was between Kevin Nash and World Heavyweight Champion Triple H. Three matches were featured on the undercard. The first match featured Women's Champion Jazz defending against Victoria, Jacqueline. and Trish Stratus in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title. The next was a Battle Royal featuring Christian, Val Venis, Chris Jericho, Lance Storm, Test, Rob Van Dam, Kane, Goldust and Booker T for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The final was between the team of Eddie Guerrero and Tajiri, and the team of Team Angle in a ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.