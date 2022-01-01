WWE Judgment Day 2005

Not Available

Judgment Day (2005) was the seventh annual PPV of the same name and took place on May 22, 2005 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was presented by Clearasil. The event featured wrestlers and other talent that performed on the SmackDown! program. The main event was an "I Quit" match featuring two wrestlers fighting until one stated "I Quit." WWE Champion John Cena defended the title against John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL). Two featured bouts were scheduled on the undercard. In respective standard wrestling matches, Rey Mysterio fought Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle fought Booker T.