WWE Judgment Day 2006

Judgment Day (2006) was the eighth annual Judgment Day PPV. It was presented by Vyotech Nutritionals and took place on May 21, 2006 at the US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona and featured talent from the SmackDown! brand. The main event was Rey Mysterio versus John "Bradshaw" Layfield for the World Heavyweight Championship. One of the predominant matches on the card was Booker T versus Bobby Lashley in the finals of the 2006 King of the Ring tournament. Another primary match on the undercard was Kurt Angle versus Mark Henry.