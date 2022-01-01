WWE Judgment Day 2007

Not Available

Judgment Day (2007) was the ninth annual Judgment Day PPV. It took place on May 20, 2007 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This was the first Judgment Day event since 2003 to be an inter-brand pay-per-view, as it featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown!, and ECW brands. The main match on the Raw brand was John Cena versus The Great Khali for the WWE Championship. The featured match on the SmackDown! brand was Edge versus Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. The primary match on the ECW brand was a Handicap match for the ECW World Championship between Team McMahon (champion Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Umaga) and Bobby Lashley.