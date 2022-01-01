WWE Judgment Day 2008

Not Available

Judgment Day (2008) was a PPV sponsored by Lionsgate's Rambo, which took place on May 18, 2008 at the Qwest Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. It was the tenth annual Judgment Day event and starred wrestlers from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The RAW main event was a Steel Cage match featuring WWE Champion Triple H defending against Randy Ortonfor the title. In SmackDown's main match, Edge challenged The Undertaker for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. In ECW's prime match, WWE Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz defended against Kane and CM Punk. Other matches included Shawn Michaels versus Chris Jericho and John "Bradshaw" Layfield versus John Cena. Judgment Day received 252,000 pay-per-view buys.