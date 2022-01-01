WWE Judgment Day 2009

Not Available

Judgment Day (2009), a PPV presented by Columbia Picture's Terminator Salvation, took place on May 17, 2009 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It was the eleventh and final show under the Judgment Day name and the tenth show held annually; it featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The main event for the show saw Edge defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Hardy. Two other highly-publicized matches also occurred. The first pitted WWE Champion, Randy Orton, against Batista while the other match was between Big Show and John Cena. The undercard for the show had four other singles matches: CM Punk versus Umaga, ECW Champion Christian defending the championship against Jack Swagger, John Morrison versus Shelton Benjamin, and Rey Mysterio defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chris Jericho.