WWE King of the Ring 1998

King of the Ring (1998) was the sixth annual King of the Ring. It was presented by Super Soaker and took place on June 28, 1998 at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The main event was a First Blood match featuring Kane vs Steve Austin for the WWF Championship. The other main match was a Hell in a Cell match featuring The Undertaker defeating Mankind. Featured matches on the undercard included the KOTR tournament final between Ken Shamrock and The Rock, with the winner to receive a Tag team match for the WWF Tag Team Championship between the New Age Outlaws and The New Midnight Express. This event produced the most famous Hell in a Cell match of all time, pitting The Undertaker against Mankind. Less than two minutes into the match, The Undertaker threw Mankind from the top of the 16' high cell through the Spanish announcers table. A few minutes later in the match in another memorable moment, The Undertaker chokeslammed Mankind through the top of the cell.